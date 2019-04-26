Copperas Cove voters are going to the polls Saturday to cast the final ballots in a special election for mayor.
Joey Acfalle, Bradi Diaz, Ron Nelson and Brandy Weiand are the four candidates seeking the post.
All the attention focused on the special election is sparking fond memories of the man each candidate hopes to succeed.
Former Mayor Frank Seffrood died Dec. 28, nearly three weeks after winning reelection in a runoff with challenger Azeita Taylor.
Seffrood served 23 years in the Army, retiriong in 1979. Following his service, he worked for Central Texas College from 1980-86 and the U.S. Postal Service from 1986-2010. He held an associate’s degree in computer programming and a bachelor’s in information systems.
He was 79 at the time of his death.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey said during a January city council meeting that Seffrood learned he had cancer the day before the runoff election took place. Doctors had given him three to six months to live, and Seffrood intended to use that time to continue working as mayor and representing Copperas Cove to the best of his ability.
But the illness claimed him before he could start realizing that goal.
“I think that what I miss most about him was that he was a great representative of the City of Copperas Cove,” Yancey said Monday. “He attended all manner of events and, quite frankly, it’s a schedule that I, as mayor pro tem, am having a hard time keeping pace with.
Yancey said Seffrood worked hard to keep in shape, which made the cancer diagnosis such a complete surprise.
“It was hard to comprehend,” Yancey said about learning the news.
“I was shocked,” Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah said of finding out Seffrood had terminal cancer. Yancey told Haverlah to call the mayor’s wife, Rita, and she told him the bad news about the Seffrood’s health.
“I cried with Miss Rita,” Haverlah said Tuesday. Noting that he doesn’t often show his emotional side in his professional role as interim city manager. Haverlah said he cried again at a city council meeting after Seffrood’s death, as he remembered what the late mayor meant to him.
“He was that guy that I envisioned as the person that everybody in the community looked up to help us continue moving forward and to sustain our community...and we had just lost that guy.”
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Chair Jennifer Cotter said this week that she misses Seffrood’s ability to put people at ease.
“He would often come by the store (H-E-B Plus!, where Cotter works), and we would sit down and just talk about the past,” Cotter said. “I loved that part of him, because you could talk to him about anything.”
Cotter said she misses seeing Seffrood at local events, where he greeted everyone with a smile and a hug.
“Just that warmth, that family feeling out in the community,” Cotter said.
It’s a feeling that Christy Liles remembers well.
“I met Mayor Seffrood after my baby won Baby Miss Five Hills in 2017,” Liles said. “Braelyn was shy and did not like many male figures. However, from the first hello from Mayor Seffrood, she reached out to him and did not want to come back to me. That speaks volumes (to me) because children have great judgement of character.
“There wasn’t a time I saw him that he wasn’t smiling and positively promoting his community.”
Haverlah said that he really understood Seffrood’s influence when he attended an honor ceremony at Fort Hood.
“Generally, it is all focused on the fact that there are soldiers who are retiring,” Haverlah said of the ceremony, which was his first. “At the very beginning, the presenting officer actually acknowledged and talked for a short bit about Mayor Frank Seffrood because he was always at those honor ceremonies.
“It wasn’t scripted, it wasn’t planned, but it really stood out to me just how much he cared about our city, about Fort Hood, about our region.
Yancey and Haverlah have kept in touch with Seffrood’s family and said they’re doing as well as they can under the circumstances.
Yancey misses Seffrood’s straightforward manner and his desire to go anywhere to help promote the city that he loved.
“What he said, when he said it...that was the truth,” Yancey said. “He always represented the best interests of Copperas Cove.”
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.