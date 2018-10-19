Available trustee spots for the Copperas Cove Independent School District on the ballot this year are the positions of board trustees Place 1 and Place 2.
Currently, Inez Faison holds the Place 1 seat and Harry Byrd holds the Place 2 seat.
Recent talking points within the district include a voter-approved tax swap in September, which will allow more taxpayer dollars going toward operations. The tax ratification election was pushed by the district to offset a reduction in federal Impact Aid.
The tax swap does not increase the existing property tax rate of $1.22 per $100 of taxable value for Cove residents.
Because it passed, the movement of the funds could generate an estimated savings of $4.1 million for the school district, according to CCISD.
PLACE 1
Place 1 incumbent Inez Faison is being challenged by John Gallen.
On changes the candidates hope to see in CCISD, Faison said Copperas Cove schools are among the highest general quality in the state, and expressed a desire to continue that trend.
She said her place on the board has helped make the current state of CCISD a reality.
Faison said in the past six years, despite tighter funds from the federal level, teachers have had pay raises every year except 2017, But every staff member from janitor to superintendent received a one-time $1,000 bonus last fall.
Challenger John Gallen says bringing on a new face could help usher in new ideas to the school board. The school board candidate echoed Faison in buckling down to take care of teachers, calling them one of the district’s most important resources.
PLACE 2
Place 2 incumbent Harry Byrd will face Joseph Leary, Shameria Ann Davis and Jeff Gorres.
In his campaign for re-election, Byrd expressed a need to focus on top instruction available for students of CCISD.
Leary, a Copperas Cove graduate and educator, said his desire to give back to the community has fueled his campaign.
By being a father of Copperas Cove students and a coach, he said he could help implement a variety of viewpoints if elected to the trustee board.
Leary also pointed to the fact his youth could lend a valuable perspective to the district board of trustees.
For Davis, goals to improve the district’s nutrition program and special education were expressed.
As a wellness consultant with the Texas Association of Counties, constantly being in contact with elected officials is something she is already used to, Davis said.
Candidate Gorres said he is unsatisfied with the recent spending of the district.
In a time where resources are tight, he wants to prioritize limited resources within CCISD in order to maximize the quality of education, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.