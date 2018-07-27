Friday the 13th lived up to its reputation for several who drove to Lampasas for the annual Spring Ho festival.
The event, which just wrapped up its 47th year, is held each year to celebrate the origin of settlement in Lampasas. The theme this year, “Let the Good Times Roll,” would suddenly fall flat.
Amy Bowden arrived about 9:15 p.m. at Courtyard Square for the Spring Ho Dance. Thirty minutes later, she went to get something from her vehicle parked at the nearby antique store Wildflowers on the Wall.
That’s when things got unlucky. Her car was gone.
It was towed away to CJ’s Towing Company’s location near Big Divide Road on the way to Copperas Cove. What began as an easy evening dance twirled south when she and her father had to pay nearly $300 at the wrecker company office.
With a receipt drafted in scrawled handwriting documenting the transaction, Bowden now feels cheated.
“Here with Spring Ho, everybody pulls together to make it work,” Bowden said. “It’s just so out of sync with what it’s about.”
She isn’t alone. Bowden spoke with more than a dozen who had their vehicles towed from various business parking lots at Spring Ho, including Florence resident D’Ann Beck.
After Spring Ho committee members announced over a PA system that vehicles were towed during the dance, Beck followed them out to discover her vehicle was missing.
“I was scared to death. I felt like a criminal,” Beck said, describing that Friday night near midnight after she managed to get a ride with a fellow festival guest to CJ’s Towing. “I felt like they invaded my privacy.”
Both women believe they were unlawfully towed. The thousands who attended the weeklong festival had no knowledge of any parking restrictions.
There have never been any parking restrictions, according to Jason Hendrick, who is a member of the Spring Ho planning committee. Hendrick said local businesses have always supported the festival, which is why the issue of parking has never been broached.
“It was an embarrassment for us,” Hendrick said. “It makes our festival look bad.”
Signs prohibiting noncustomer parking were found following the festival, according to Bowden, but were not easy at night.
That’s why Bowden, Beck and others said they’ve filed complaints with both the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and Justice of the Peace Andrew Garcia Jr. against CJ’s Towing for recourse, alleging the signs do not meet state standards.
Not even the Spring Ho committee knew about any signs prohibiting parking.
“Obviously, if we’d known about signs, we would’ve warned, maybe put up some barricades and roped it off,” Hendrick said. “It was a surprise to us when it happened.”
They also claim CJ’s Towing license is expired, and according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, the license of a CJ’s Towing based in Killeen is expired.
No license for a CJ’s Towing in Copperas Cove can be found on the state website. Amy Jones with CJ’s Towing in Copperas Cove said that’s because a “buyout” of the Cove branch from CJ’s Towing in Killeen is still being processed.
Jones said CJ’s Towing has a contract with Wildflowers on the Wall to enforce towing policy, but that nobody with the antique store called to have cars towed the night of the Spring Ho Dance.
“Nobody is excited to be towed,” Jones said. “We had spoken with Wildflowers prior to the event. We speak with them on a weekly basis.”
Jones also said another towing company was involved in towing vehicles away from other businesses, but did not know the company’s name.
Wildflowers on the Wall staff could not be reached for comment.
Municipalities have no hand in private parking restrictions, said Lampasas Assistant City Manager Gary Cox, relaying state law. He reiterated appropriate signage needs to be in place.
The city has no authority to enforce the state regulations. Moreover, while more common in larger municipalities, Cox said licenses being expired isn’t a rare occurrence.
The towed vehicles still yield an earful for Cox and city staff.
“It reflects on the image of the city, but we have no power to enforce it,” Cox said. “That’s kind of where we’re at with this. We do have the right to handle nonconsent tows with police, but not private property matters.”
