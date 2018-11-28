Copperas Cove High School students Rachel Tabor and Noah Gonzales were named Commended Scholars in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Framed certificates denoting this accomplishment were presented to the students at the CCISD October board of trustees meeting Tuesday night.
Only 34,000 commended scholars throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Although Tabor and Gonzales will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholar awards, the two CCHS seniors placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
CCHS Principal Miguel Timarky said Gonzales and Tabor, having been named commended scholars, demonstrate outstanding potential for academic success.
“Rachel and Noah represent a valuable national resource. Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role our school plays in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. I hope this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Kimberly Greiner, director of scholarship administration for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, commended the administration and educational staff of ATTabor and Gonzales.
“We have great respect for the important role that Copperas Cove High School and its professional staff play in the development of these academically talented young people,” Greiner said. “We look forward to continued participation by the school’s students in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.