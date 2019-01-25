BELTON — Four S.C. Lee Junior High School eighth-grade choir students sang their hearts out before a panel of judges Saturday and they got more than just their supper. Three of the four students were selected for the Region 8 Choir, which performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Killeen High School Auditorium.
Led by choir teacher Johnathan Mayo, students Bailey Ness, Madison Moriniere, Bethany Hamilton, and Haylee Myer competed in the Region 8 Junior High Choir auditions.
The competition is composed of the top middle school singers throughout Central Texas from Waco, Salado, Killeen, Belton, Harker Heights, Midway, Temple, Bryan, and Copperas Cove.
“These auditions are very labor intensive and students began preparing for them back in October,” Mayo said.
The four students stayed after school Tuesdays and Thursdays to practice their region contest songs. They also arrived early before school for extra practice time.
With more than 1,000 students competing for a handful of slots, the students worked to calm their nerves before performing for the judges.
Hamilton said “fear only gets in the way,” and the four girls were determined to not let it take over.
“You have to believe in yourself,” Hamilton said. “If you let your mind tell you otherwise, you won’t be able to put yourself out there.”
Heeding their own advice, Myers was selected first chair out of more than 150 students in her voice part, while Hamilton placed second chair out of more than 90 students in her voice part. Moriniere placed 10th chair out of more than 150 students in her voice part.
“These three ladies have not only been invited into the regional choir, but they are also some of the top ranked singers in all of Region 8,” Mayo said.
