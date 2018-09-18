MCGREGOR—It was a different experience for Ms. Five Hills Ashley Coombs and Young Miss Five Hills Allyssa Kimball. The two titleholders who have already made more than 70 appearances since being crowned in March found themselves on the other side of the table. Instead of being judged as a pageant contestant, they were the ones making the selections of the new queens in the Miss McGregor Founders’ Day Pageant.
Coombs said judging the pageant was an honor and a responsibility that she took very seriously.
“These girls are being chosen to represent the community that prides itself on its tight-knit and family-like environment which all 14 of these contestants embodied,” Coombs said. “Helping to choose these titleholders proved to be a difficult task as all of the contestants were so well-suited for the crown.
“We were able to get to know the girls through a personal interview and essay. During the evening pageant, the girls were able to show their poise and confidence on the stage in their gowns and through answering an on-stage question,” Coombs said.
The pageant, which grew from six contestants last year to 14 this year, is still in its infancy having started in 2017. Director Cassie Thomas asked both Coombs and Kimball for any feedback to improve the event. Participating in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program which attracts approximately 150 contestants annually, both Copperas Cove titleholders agreed to share some recommendations for the McGregor event as it continues to grow and flourish.
Kimball said it was an honor to be asked serve at the pageant as a judging assistant.
“It was interesting to be on the other side of a pageant and experience how the judges feel during the judging process,” Kimball said. “I had fun getting to know the contestants and sitting in on their interviews to get a few ideas and insight for my own pageant career. I loved hearing the young women of the community speak about the love that they feel for their city and the place it holds in their hearts. It was amazing to spend time in McGregor and experience the wonderful and heartwarming feel that the small town brings.”
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty find themselves back in McGregor on Saturday as they represent the City of Cove in the McGregor Founder’s Day Parade and participate in many of the celebration’s activities.
