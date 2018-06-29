As about a dozen women listened to mental health professional Danell Leigh-Triola at Unwind! wine bar, they did just that: unwind.
Their collective solace was not from any drink, but from taking a moment to acknowledge their mental health.
“Women compromise their mind, body and spirit for others, but how often do they do that for themselves?” Leigh-Triola said during a guided meditation.
Leigh-Triola traveled from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for the first summer event for Take the Lead of Killeen, which touched on mental, emotional wellness, among other subjects.
Take the Lead is a series of events organized to build a community around women to engage in a variety of subjects, according to organizer Tanida Mullen.
Take the Lead has hosted an annual luncheon at the beginning of each year for the past four years. Due to popular demand, the summer event was brought on to further reach out to women.
Unwind! was chosen as the venue because of its openness and uniqueness, according to Mullen.
“This is a way for women to meet each other and engage in tougher subjects we don’t often talk about,” Mullen said.
Leigh-Triola suggested the women consider a variety of statistics: 40 million people in the U.S. live with some mental health condition, which only takes into account those who have actively sought diagnosis.
In addition, 16.1 million people live with a major depressive disorder, according to Leigh-Triola.
The mental health professional asked those who attended to consider ways to acknowledge this and work to address mental health on a regular basis.
“Emotions are things innate to the human condition,” she said.
