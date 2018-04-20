Tonight at the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus in Killeen, the school’s annual picnic will feature not only food, fun and a showing of the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” but also a way to help homeless veterans.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas will be present on campus, holding the first Chuck-a-Duck fundraiser.
For $5 per duck, participants will have the opportunity to chuck the plastic duck between 40 and 50 feet toward a target, with the winner receiving a 65-inch high-definition television for being closest to the target.
All proceeds will help provide services to homeless veterans.
The event will offer barbecue and other picnic fare, according to Karen Clos, Texas A&M-Central Texas spokeswoman. It is open to the public, with those in attendance encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on.
The picnic begins at 5 p.m. on the Texas A&M-Central Texas campus, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen, behind Founders Hall.
The Chuck-a-Duck will take place at 6 p.m. The movie will show at dusk on the rugby field, Clos said.
“Everyone can come out, enjoy some food, have some fun and enjoy a movie,” Clos said.
