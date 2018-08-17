Insert surprise emoji here.
Katherine Barker, rookie second-grade teacher at Hettie Halstead Elementary School at 910 N. Main St., now has one expressive classroom for the new school year after her space got a face-lift Aug. 9.
Barker’s classroom is now emoji-themed after she was selected by the folks with “Moving with the Military,” a home improvement web series, for a makeover.
The series is geared toward helping military families by way of interior improvement.
The result? One “emojinative” classroom.
“I want to be able to have everything here my students need,” Barker said. “This is one of those things where I have a passion for this. Starting the year off this way? I know that I’ll come in ready to go. I’m confident more than I was last week.”
Barker, a military spouse, was nominated by former Halstead Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year, Christina Newberry.
Moving with the Military had reached out to Newberry seeking a military spouse to aid.
“I said, ‘Well, as a matter of fact, I have a fantastic team member who is a new teacher,’” Newberry said. “I remember what it’s like. I’m not so far removed from my first year.”
Newberry called having an inviting, exciting space critical for teaching.
“Not only do the students spend so much time here, but we do,” Newberry said. “It needs to be inviting. It needs to be a place we want to be. It needs to be a place we can learn.”
