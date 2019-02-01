On Jan. 25, Greg Wenderski, the Sword Casting Guy, taught a Bronze Age sword casting class behind Cove Church of Nazarene.
The class started on a chilly morning at 9 a.m.
The Sword Casting Guy is a former teacher. Wenderski taught four years of public school and four years of private school. Now, he travels across the U.S. teaching sword casting classes to adults and children.
“Teachers don’t get to travel. Teachers are in one classroom all the time. As a teacher, it was an exciting thing for me to get out and travel,” said Greg Wenderski.
His class is family friendly, but parents are required to accompany and help children 7 years old and older. Although finished swords and knives are not sharpened, participants use power tools.
“I’ve been marketing home-school groups recently. That is really useful in a number of ways. I don’t market to home-school groups in a particular loyalty to home-schoolers. I did not home-school my own kids,” Wenderski said.
“Home-schoolers are used to finding activities for their kids out in the community. They are available on a week day, which to me is golden to me, because there are only so many weekends,” Wenderski said.
“Every once in a while, we find fields trips we can do with him. For instance, this will be a field trip for arts and crafts. ... We try to do different field trips weekly and biweekly,” said Jermal Trammel Sr.
Throughout the day, Wenderski discussed the art of metallurgy, which is a branch of science and technology concerned with the properties of metals and their production and purification.
“The kids watch a lot of stuff on TV On TV, we watch this show called ‘Forge and Fire’ that makes swords and different things like that. He is too young to really mess with stuff like that,” Trammel said.
“This here breaks it down to his level that he can see the workmanship it takes to do it. Plus, he is working with other kids and parents. With home-school, there is not a classroom full of kids. Here, he gets to meet different kids within the community,” Trammel said.
After the introduction, children and adults picked out and sanded a wooden sword with eight sanders. Then, participants got their hands dirty with sand casting, which is like pouring cement into a sidewalk. Finally, everyone poured in molten aluminum. Participants are not allowed to sharpen the finished sword or knife during the class.
“It’s a mixture of history and media references. I think that it’s really important to know how media draws from history. Being a writer myself, I like looking at how I can draw from history for my works. This is important, because I like learning about things for that specific reason,” said Eriqa Brixius.
At the end of the day, participants left with a wooden sword and a finished metal sword. Participants paid $90 per sword cast to customize one of eight Bronze Age patterns.
“It’s a little cost, but he seems to enjoy it,” Trammel said.
“I love it,” said Jermal Trammel Jr.
“I love learning about the different types of weapons. So, I can see how to incorporate them into people that are mounted and people that are foot soldiers,” said Brixius, who writes fantasy stories inspired by the medieval era.
Groups interested in hosting a sword casting class can contact Wenderski at swordcastingguy.com/contact/.
