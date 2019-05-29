Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Menard is already making plans for next year’s 40th edition of the city’s biggest festival.
“We don’t get a lull,” Menard said Tuesday. “We’re definitely already in the planning stages for 2020.”
Menard said the 39th annual Rabbit Fest drew in 31,027 people during its four-day run.
Those numbers included 6,992 carnival rides and 425 hotel room stays credited to the festival, which ran from Thursday to Sunday.
The total is an improvement over last year, when around 20,000 people attended the festival.
Menard said the chamber is already looking at some changes for next year.
“We do want to enlist other community organizations to get involved with Rabbit Fest and host various other activities within that weekend,” Menard said. “Maybe incorporating a sporting event, a tournament of some sort.”
Menard said there may also be a contest for businesses that decorate their locations to help celebrate and promote the event. Other ideas could include a doggie parade and expansion of this year’s first-ever wine and beer garden.
The chamber plans to solicit public input and suggestions on other changes that could be made to improve Rabbit Fest next year.
