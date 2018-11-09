Little girls and their moms look forward to what has become a holiday tradition in Copperas Cove — the Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant. This year though, grandmothers and boys can join in on the event.
The fourth annual Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant returns to the Civic Center from 10 a.m. from noon Dec. 1.
As the name indicates, all proceeds benefit a charitable cause in the community.
The pageant is the community service project of Young Miss Five Hills Allyssa Kimball whose platform of service is Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. Money raised from the pageant this year will be used to support the entire community.
“Supporting Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful by purchasing waste receptacles for a future dog park will be important to keep the new park clean, beautiful, and safe for the dogs,” Kimball said. “Spreading my platform to all the parks is a goal of mine, especially a dog park. We need to start this park off clean so that it will stay that way.”
The pageant this year has added a Senior Ms. category for women ages 50 years and older and a category for boys.
“Participating in the Krist Kindl Pageant is an amazing opportunity for girls and women of all ages and boys up to age 8 to help an amazing cause in their community” Kimball said. “Participating will not only help the cause, but help to raise participants’ self-confidence and is a memorable holiday experience for everyone.”
The entry fee for the pageant is $50 and all contestants receive a custom crafted medal.
The pageant is open to all girls/women ages 0-50+ years and boys 0-8 years.
Contestants can sign up online through Thursday at http://kristkindlpageant.myfreesites.net/.
Winners will receive crowns custom made specifically for the Krist Kindl Markt Ppageant along with double satin embroidered banners.
Pageant score sheets will be emailed to all contestants upon request.
All judges are from outside of the Central Texas area.
“Keeping our community beautiful is an important part of living here in Copperas Cove. This is the City Built for Family Living and we want to keep it looking its best,” Kimball said. “We want to keep this city beautiful and clean for people coming through and people here to stay, so Copperas Cove remains a city that welcomes people to come and enjoy its beauty.”
The newly crowned royalty will be provided a float to ride in the Copperas Cove and Killeen Christmas Parades courtesy of Domino’s Pizza.
Vendors are also welcome at the event.
More information can be found on the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page in the events section or by emailing kristkindlpageant@gmail.com.
