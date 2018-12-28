Change is on the horizon for the city built for family living. Many stories told in 2018 reflect that ideal.
From highways to high water bills, voices from all over the city have raised their opinions on how the city should proceed in the years to come.
The following are just some stories that generated the most chatter in Copperas Cove this year.
Business U.S. Highway 190
The City Council decided to proceed with its proposed, revised renovation to Business U.S. Highway 190 after months of heated debate between councilmen and residents.
An original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction.
Following criticism from both residents and councilmen, new plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
Fathom complaints
Several residents have made a habit of complaining about Fathom, the city’s third-party water supplier, at council meetings. In response to these complaints, the city has commissioned auditor Weaver & Tidwell to examine 1 percent of utility accounts. Depending on what the audit discovers, a more thorough audit may follow, according to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah. The audit has not yet been released, and is taking longer than expected.
CCISD impact aid
The Copperas Cove Independent School District projects roughly $385,508 in Impact Aid for the next school year. This rate has steadily decreased from year to year, down from an earned $12.4 million in 2016-2017 to a projected $9.4 million in 2017-2018, then decreasing to $7.5 million this school year, according to school officials.
A voter-approved tax ratification election in September will help offset losses, the district said, increasing maintenance and operation funds by about $4.1 million.
New council members
The City Council has two new representatives as a result of the 2018 local election cycle.
Joann Courtland, who runs a nonprofit called Operation Stand Down Central Texas that assists homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding community, won the Place 1 spot.
For Place 2, Fred Chavez, director of the planetarium and Outreach Services for the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, was elected.
KNCT
After 48 years, local PBS affiliate KNCT-TV at Central Texas College shut down. The cancellation came in lieu of an FCC-mandated repacking, which would have cost $4.4 million in procedural costs. Factors including the surge of YouTube over the past decade contributed to what was deemed a more modern approach to media curriculum at CTC.
