The Parks and Recreation Department is “moving in the right direction.”
That’s according to Joe Brown, Parks and Recreation director.
During the quarterly town hall meeting Wednesday evening at the Civic Center, Brown highlighted some of the many projects in the works and in process around the city.
It was the eighth town hall since he took over the position almost three years ago, Brown said. The first was July 27, 2016.
“It’s another way to communicate with the public,” Brown said of the reason for the town hall meetings.
About 20 people attended the meeting to learn about the programs — such as flag football, co-ed volleyball, youth tackle football and adult kickball, all with registration open now or coming up soon.
A tournament during Rabbit Fest weekend in late May will be the opening of the kickball season, for instance, Brown said.
The purpose of the Parks and Recreation Department is to “enhance the quality of life,” according to a mission statement.
“We’ve been trying to offer more programs,” Brown said.
A number of improvement projects are ongoing for the department, as well, Brown explained.
The 10-foot-tall fence at the city cemetery was damaged twice and is currently being replaced, with about $18,000 in funds provided by a 2017 certificate of obligation.
“This was two years in the making,” Brown said of the project, which is close to completion.
Improvements at the eight city parks will be divided into five phases, according to Brown. Items on that list include expanding and creating parking lots, walking trails, pavilions, restrooms and concessions, playgrounds, fitness stations, security lights, multi-purpose fields and a splash pads.
The $4 million in costs would cover all five phases, scheduled to last through 2023, as shown in the PowerPoint slides Brown presented during the town hall, many created by BSP Engineering, the firm designing the improvements.
Parking lots in progress at City Park have a target completion date of May 16, Brown said, seeking to give residents of the city a chance to have as much usage of the parks as possible.
A walking trail at City Park may be partially funded by a $200,000 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife, Brown said. The department applied for the grant earlier this year.
Plans for Ogletree Gap Park include a hike and bike trail, Brown said.
The park is “an asset Copperas Cove has had for a very long time, and nothing has been done with it,” he added. “I’m excited about it.”
Brown acknowledged some projects may have to be moved back on the schedule, due to lack of funding. He also cited the number of parking lots at City Park that will remain dirt, amounting to over $1.5 million that won’t be spent.
“Construction signs at the parks will be going up soon,” Brown said of the many projects.
The city pool will open for the first time over Memorial Day weekend, then open for the summer June 4. That same day, the South Park pool will also open, Brown said.
Ashley Borchers, the new tourism and information coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, took over the presentation to describe upcoming events, such as the Farmers Market, which begins Thursday.
The Parks and Recreation Summer Recreation and Tourism Guide is available on the department’s website www.ccpard.com or at most city facilities.
Another town hall meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, with the topic being hike and bike trails at Ogletree Gap Park.
