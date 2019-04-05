Copperas Cove residents have two upcoming opportunities to meet the four mayoral hopefuls running in a special election.
Joey Acfalle, Bradi Diaz, Ron Nelson and Brandi Weiand are the candidates.
Per the city charter, a special election must be held within 120 days following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28 at the age of 79. Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
On Saturday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove will host a mayoral candidate meet-and-greet event. From 8 to 10 a.m., residents can chat with the candidates during a breakfast session, with food costing $7 per person. From 10 a.m. to noon, a formal meeting with a Q&A session will be conducted.
For more information, call 254-547-3973.
The other opportunity to meet the candidates will be during a political forum at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the Copperas Cove Independent School District administration board room.
The forum, set to run from 5:30 to 8 p.m at 408 S. Main St., will also be in a Q&A format.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event. For more information, call the chamber at 254-547-7571.
