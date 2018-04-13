There were a lot of chances to win little “do-dads” at a community auction sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Auxiliary on April 7.
More than 100 small prizes were donated and raffled off as part of the event, which included a lunch and cake walk.
Barbara Simpson was eager to support the VFW Auxiliary by purchasing sheets of raffle tickets, which she distributed among the many cups beside the prizes.
“I hope I don’t win anything,” she said with a smile.
The auction items were also raffled off, with interested participants buying tickets at the organizations’ tables and selecting their favorite items to “bid” on.
The cake walk was popular, with ticket holders moving in a circle over numbered carpet tiles as music played.
When the music stopped, Bonnie Henderson, VFW Auxiliary president, pulled a number from a bucket.
The person standing on that number won a choice of brownies, cakes and other treats.
Henderson said the community auction is held every spring as a way to support nonprofit organizations in Copperas Cove.
The tables set up in the VFW hall are free for the organizations to use, with the groups bringing whatever they wish to auction and keeping the proceeds.
