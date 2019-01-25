One hundred fifty-two businesses in Copperas Cove got a visit from a volunteer on Saturday asking the owner/operator to take steps to stop human trafficking.
In conjunction with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, volunteers across the country took steps to stop this modern-day form of slavery.
The Region 7 Department of Social and Health Services spearheaded the local effort, Not in My City, with nearly 50 volunteers armed with posters, informational letters for business management, and city maps, setting out to call on local businesses.
Working in small groups of three to four, the volunteers’ goal for each visit was to get the poster, which included hotline phone numbers for victims of human trafficking, placed in a visible area of the business.
Marion Cook, a human services technician with DSHS, was inspired by what the small but mighty group accomplished in a three-hour span of time.
“Eighty-four businesses allowed us to put up the posters immediately. Twenty-nine stated they would post them later. Thirty-nine needed manager or corporate approval before posting,” Cook said.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty was one of a handful of groups who volunteered for the event.
Miss Five Hills Sara Gray made the event a priority in her busy schedule.
“Our best form of combat is as a community is working together,” Gray said. “The event provided an awesome opportunity to raise awareness, increase education and build bonds so that we, the citizens of Copperas Cove, can confidently proclaim that human trafficking is not acceptable in our city.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball and her team took two packets and visited more than 30 businesses.
“All but two of the businesses allowed us to put up the posters,” Kimball said. “This is so important because human trafficking has no boundaries of age, gender or race. It can happen to anybody and me being able to be a part of stopping this is very important.”
Local businesses can contact DSHS at (254) 547-8383 to request a poster for their business and receive training on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
