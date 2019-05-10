Voters in Lampasas have re-elected Misti Talbert as mayor and picked Randy Clark to be the new Place 2 councilman in unofficial results released last Saturday. They also selected Jeff Rutland to become the Lampasas Independent School District board member for Place 4.
Voters in Lampasas have also decided in favor of a proposition would allow the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks.
Talbert received 543 votes, getting just over 70% of the 773 ballots cast for mayor, Runner-up Bob Goodart received 162 votes, while Brandin P. Lea finished third with 68 votes.
In the Place 2 race, Clark received 410 votes, getting over 56% of the 724 ballots cast. Jason Glass got 164 votes, with Jim Crozier receiving 150 votes.
City council incumbents Delana Keele Troup in Place 1 and T.J. Monroe in Place 6 were unopposed.
In the only contested race in the Lampasas ISD election, Jeff Rutland received 825 votes, getting nearly 63% of the 1310 ballots cast. Runner-up Daryl Hurst received 485 votes.
Incumbent David Millican was unopposed for the Place 5 seat in the Lampasas ISD election.
The alcoholic beverage proposition received 580 votes in favor and 206 votes against.
In Kempner, John Wilkerson received the most votes in the city’s only contested election race and will be the Place III city councilman.
In unofficial election results Saturday night, Wilkerson’s name was marked on 29 ballots, giving him nearly 66% of the vote.
Incumbent Bob Crane received 15 votes.
Three positions were unopposed in Saturday’s election. Keith L. Harvey faced no opposition in the mayor’s race, while Don Casper and Mack K. Ruszkiewicz ran unopposed for the Place II and Place IV seats, respectively.
In a special election, a proposition to reauthorize a local sales and use tax was approved. The tax, which equals one-fourth of one percent, was designed to provide funds for the maintenance and repair of city streets.
Thirty-five voters approved the proposition, while 11 opposed it.
All results are unofficial until a vote canvass is conducted by each city council.
