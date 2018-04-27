Some Copperas Cove Junior High School students got a surprise April 19 when they walked into their classroom and saw Walmart employees waiting for them to arrive.
A coordinated effort between Copperas Cove Independent School District and five regional Walmart locations from Copperas Cove, Killeen, Belton, and Georgetown, about 30 associates participated in this opportunity to mentor junior high students in all the core content areas.
The Walmart associates were rotated through 20 classes from grades six through eight, which gave them all a chance to experience and mentor different age groups in a variety of subjects, including theater arts, where they learned how to work with theater makeup, art and physical education, where many ran with the students in relay races.
The associates even ate lunch in the school cafeteria with the students.
Tania Culpepper, manager at the Copperas Cove Walmart, had her plan ready: “I want to do art!”
When she discovered the associates would be rotating classes throughout the day, she jumped right in to help with sixth-grade math.
Scott Halford, of the Belton Walmart, smiled as he voiced his preference. “Anywhere I can help out.”
He said the event gave him a chance to not just get out of the store and do something different with his day, but to also meet the kids and have some fun at the same time.
He added the experience was, for him, “inspiring.”
Principal Amanda Crawley said when Wendy Sledd, director of communications for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, first contacted her about the possibility of setting up this event, she jumped at the chance.
Once she spoke to her teachers about it, they all jumped on board.
“Our kids are at a pivotal point in their lives and they need more positive role models in their lives, not just teachers,” Crawley said.
Gene Turner, a sixth- grade history teacher, said it was great for the students to see someone else from the community who cares about them. “It takes a village,” he said. “The more involvement there is (from the community), the better the understanding of both the learning and teaching processes, which generates goodwill.” As an added bonus, it fires him up more as a teacher, too.
Student reaction to having the Walmart mentors in class seemed positive. Sixth-grade art student Jacob Cain said, “It’s cool. ... You can get more help than you usually do if you need it.”
“We are really interested in community involvement and engagement and we are open to having community members in our schools,” Crawley said.
Information about volunteering in the schools is available from Sledd at 254-547-1227.
