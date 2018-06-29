Water last year in Copperas Cove was called “superior” by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a streak city officials say has been going for at least 25 years.
The city’s annual water report for 2017 indicates no violations.
“This doesn’t just happen by mistake, water department personnel work very diligently to provide our customers with good quality water that meets or exceeds the requirements set forth by the (Environmental Protection Agency) and TCEQ,” said Daniel Hawbecker, Water Department superintendent.
Out of several water attributes recorded for the city, the highest single measurement for turbidity in water was just under the TCEQ limit. Turbidity levels are dictated by the amount of soil runoff after rainfall, according to Hawbecker.
Cyanide levels were not reported for Cove. Some area cities have recorded levels in their reports.
The city purchases water from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which provides Cove officials with information on contaminants tested at the WCID plant on Belton Lake.
Cyanide was not in the report from Bell County, and hasn’t been for years, according to Hawbecker.
Hawbecker said after correspondence with WCID No. 1, the water district informed him that cyanide is tested, but not recorded.
The city was provided test results on cyanide levels, but did not publicize the results.
“The bottom line is this,” the 2017 annual water report reads. “We have no water quality violations and our water quality meets, or is better than, state and federal standards.”
