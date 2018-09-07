The rain in Coryell and Bell counties this week has come and gone, but the drought is here to stay.
Only about a 10th of an inch was accumulated in the Kileen area throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Rain totals for August total just over half an inch, according to readings collected at the Killeen Municipal Airport.
The normal accumulation for this time of year should be approaching nearly 2 inches, according to the weather service.
Coryell and Bell counties remain under severe drought conditions, said meteorologist Lamant Bain. Though rain has been common throughout the week, it isn’t enough to effectively restore normal conditions.
“The land just soaks it up as soon as it hits the ground,” Bain said.
Months ahead might bode better for Central Texas, according to Bain.
The meteorologist said the NWS expects rain for the region over the next three months to “be about normal.” Still, after a brutal summer, the area has some catching up to do.
“Even if we get to normal for the next three months, we’re still going to be in a deficit from the summer months,” Bain said. “But at this point, we’ll take whatever we can get.”
Currently, the burn ban established by the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court is set to expire Monday, but could be extended if conditions continue to pose a risk for wildfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.