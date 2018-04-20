Penny Rivers is proud of her granddaughter, Sarah Brown. And not just because Brown is getting married today.
Rivers is the owner of The Daisy florist shop, which has been in business in Copperas Cove for 39 years. Brown was “born and raised in this flower shop” and her five children are often there, too, as the fourth generation involved.
Beyond family reasons for Rivers being proud, she admires Brown’s initiative. On a recent venture into Killeen, Brown brought the flowers to a house on Wilshire Drive.
As she knocked on the door, she saw a large dog in the window and smelled smoke, but no one was home.
Returning to her vehicle, Brown heard the dog start to bark frantically. She called 911 and firefighters saved the dog.
That isn’t the first time Brown has gone the extra mile, according to her grandmother.
On a Mother’s Day delivery to Kempner some years ago, Brown found the door of the house wide open, but no one home.
She called the residents, who were traveling in Oklahoma. They asked her to lock the door, which she did.
Not only do the customers appreciate how Brown takes customer service to the next level, so does Rivers.
“She always goes above and beyond,” Rivers said
