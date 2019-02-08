Slime, goo, gunk, goop. No matter what you call it, children love the stretchy, sticky globs.
Third-grade teachers at Williams Ledger Elementary School took advantage of the students’ affection toward the gunge to increase English, language arts and reading skills.
The children were required to follow a set of written multistep directions to make the slime.
Students worked collaboratively with a small group of their peers to follow each step in order to create their own colorful blob, said third-grade teacher Bethany Stubbs.
“This activity reinforced students’ knowledge of English/Language Arts/Reading 3.15A of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, which requires students to follow and explain written directions by completing four or more steps in order,” Stubbs said. “Students were eager and excited to participate in a real world application of this skill.”
Student Sharon Hallet had to use her problem-solving skills to make her slime stretchy.
“After we added in the contact solution, the glue clumped up. I wasn’t expecting it to form into slime that fast,” Hallett said.
Students in other third-grade classes also were perplexed when their glob of slime gummed up into a stiff blob.
Teacher Logan Toups worked with the students to help them determine what the solution was to making the slime viable and flexible.
“We need another splash of contact solution to make it less sticky,” Toups told the students.
In addition to the required ingredients, the small work groups of students were also able to add some food coloring and get creative, said student Yulianna Medina
“I was so excited when we were told we had four different colors to choose from to make our slime unique. My team chose blue,” Medina said.
Playing with slime is a sensory play activity. In addition to improving their ELAR skills, students were able to utilize and understand all five of their senses.
When several senses are stimulated at once, children build their creativity and learning through exploration. Sensory play also encourages the development of fine motor skills and coordination.
While creating slime can get messy, the cleanup is simple since all ingredients are machine washable.
