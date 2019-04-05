Williams/Ledger Elementary fifth grader Naijia Evans dreams of her work one day appearing in Vogue Magazine or being seen on the red carpet.
Evans plans to become a fashion designer when she grows up and got to meet one-on-one with an expert in her future career field through the school’s annual career day.
“My favorite presenter was the fashion designer because she uses her own creativity by using objects around the house to make her purses, hats, and jewelry and more. I want to do that when I get older,” Evans said.
Counselors Andrea Boen and Patricia Klepinger organized the career day event and ensured more than two dozen presenters shared their knowledge with students who rotated every thirty minutes to learn about a different career option. The interactive sessions met Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for Career Development which included investigating careers for academic purpose for grades kindergarten through fifth.
Second grader Franchesca Perez liked the Cove Copperas Animal Control Facility presenter the best.
“I want to be a veterinarian when I grow up,” the 7-year-old said.
Presenters included an array of community businesses, representatives from the medical field, correctional and police officers, military personnel, and restaurant owners and operators who brought in displays, showed videos and the tools of their trades.
Job-related questions such as length of time on the job, salary per position, educational requirements, and job satisfaction were prepared by each student for the presenters.
Student Caidon Golden was excited to be able to hold some of the police gear provided in the Copperas Cove Police Department’s presentations.
“The police shield is really heavy. It’s heavier than I thought,” Golden said. Moises Mata-Chacon said, “The radar gun is really cool.”
First grader Kelsey Munsel knew exactly what her favorite part of the day was.
“I liked the Copperas Cove city tractor. It’s really big,” Munsel said. “I hope we get to do this again next year because it’s really cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.