The Copperas Cove City Council and the city police department took a moment Tuesday to recognize the winners of the Chief Tim Molnes Memorial Scholarship.
Kristen Wasiak, Abbie Wardlow, Elaine Armstrong, Connor Hayes, Dylan Orr, Steele Straley and Alyssa Moncada were honored by Chief Eddie Wilson during the city council’s evening workshop.
The scholarship is named for Molnes, who joined the Copperas Cove Police Department in 1980 and became chief in 1999. He died on May 30, 2016 after battling cancer. The Molnes scholarship recognizes students who show academic achievement and dedication to the Copperas Cove community. The recipients of this year’s scholarships were judged by a committee that included Deputy Chief Brian Wyers, Detective Kevin Sheldon, Sgt. Kevin Miller and City Secretary Lisa Wilson.
Each student selected will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
