Last Friday, Wise Owl Academy welcomed students, parents and newcomers to its first Used Homeschool Curriculum Fair.
Usually, homeschool parents and caretakers use private groups to sell or give away homeschool materials. The fair gave attendees a chance to browse materials in a variety of subjects and grade levels.
Wise Owl Academy in a non-profit organization that offers enrichment classes to homeschoolers from elementary to high school. It is located at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Kempner. Last year, Pastor Preston Atkinson invited the non-profit to use their facility.
The non-profit organization offers a variety of classes taught by 16 independent teachers that collegiate levels ranges from bachelor to doctorate.
“I think homeschoolers are extremely resourceful and we are so super invested in the education of our kids. If there is a skill that we don’t have, we are going to find somebody that does,” said academy director, Heather Chandler.
“All of our teachers are individually contracted out. They set how their class is going to run. As long as it fits the overall mission of what we are trying to do at Wise Owl, they have the freedom to adapt that curriculum and work with students,” Chandler said.
“We all love these subjects and we love them so much we want to share them with these kids. Learning should be loved. We want to instill a love of learning in these kids,” Chandler said.
Wise Owl Academy tries to make the homeschool journey as cost effective as possible.
“Homeschooling in isolation can be really hard. I have 5 kids and they range from 18 down to 6. So, to teach every age group in every single subject can be exhausting,” Chandler said.
“I realized there was a need for this. Most of us are driving to Georgetown, Round Rock and Temple for classes for homeschoolers. We don’t have anything in this area yet. Homeschool is really big in this area. We need more resources,” Chandler said.
Vendors paid $5 to display and sell their homeschool resources, but the academy setup multiple “Take What You Need, Give What You Can” tables. Plus, volunteers brought in home baked goods for a “donation only” bake.
The fair started at 10 a.m. and was followed by 2 free workshops at 11 a.m. and noon.
The first workshop covered writing high school transcripts. The second workshop discussed the difference between Scholastic Aptitude Test essays and Texas Success Initiative essays. Both were taught in Chandler’s classroom.
Some parents and caregivers that choose to homeschool through high school years run into transcript issues for college admission. Workshop attendees learned how to successfully create transcripts and how Wise Owl Academy can supplement their child’s high school credits.
“Many of our high school classes are for credit. This year, I am teaching a combination of U.S. History and American Literature...that’s worth 2 high school credits,” Chandler said.
Most colleges and university require SAT scores, but colleges determine which students need to take the TSI. Chandler’s students work on both types of essays, but the workshop was geared towards explaining the difference to parents and caretakers.
Workshop attendees left Wise Owl Academy with college preparation guidance for their high school students. The information was essential for homeschoolers seeking dual enrollment in college and future homeschool graduates.
The fair concluded at 1 p.m. Fair donations are going towards a new science room currently under construction in the church. Progress photos are posted regularly on Wise Owl Academy’s Facebook page.
To browse Wise Owl Academy’s 2019-2020 schedule and fees, go to www.wiseowlacademy.org.
For more information about the academy, contact Heather Chandler at centexwiseowlacademy@gmail.com and 254-247-9472.
