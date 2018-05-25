It’s a bell with some serious local history.
When Angel Valencia delivered the big yellow-painted bell to Rabbit Fest last week, he admitted it looked kind of worn.
Valencia, an assistant pastor with Hillside Ministries, mentioned to Chamber of Commerce office manager Liz Sherman that he’d like to raise funds to refurbish the bell.
“It needs a face-lift,” Valencia said.
Valencia has a long relationship with the bell. He has been ringing it at Bulldawgs football games for years. Now, he wants to get it prepped for the coming new era with Copperas Cove athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez.
“I want to try to get it looking good for the new season,” Valencia said.
Valencia said the bell once hung in the steeple at Grace United Methodist Church in Cove “long before my time.”
The bell was donated to the Copperas Cove Quarterback Club by the McDonough family in the 1970s, according to Herald reports from 2005.
The bell was initially fixed up and placed on a trailer and taken to football games, according to Mike Wilburn, a former Bulldawg football player. It was eventually abandoned due to age and deterioration.
Valencia found the bell years later behind a shed at Copperas Cove Junior High School. Vines and bushes were growing up around it and the trailer tires were flat.
He aired up the tires, hooked the trailer to his van and took the bell to a paint and body shop for restoration.
Valencia’s current plan is to approach area businesses to raise funds for having the bell brought back to life. He’s hoping others will also contribute.
More information on the bell restoration project and how to donate is available by calling Valencia at 254-258-7505.
