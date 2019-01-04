What comments does a writer use in his first column of a new year? I ask again, what comments does a writer use in his first column of a new year?
Here I sit asking that same question. Journalists call that “writer’s block” and I’ve got a good case of it.
Call this column a smorgasbord, if you will.
As some of you have noticed, the numbers of stories I write are fewer than in past years. It’s a decision I made on my own but didn’t want to give up covering all the activities of Harker Heights and the surrounding area.
With encouragement from my editor, I agreed to write this column once a month and cover the activities of the Chamber of Commerce, City Council and some of the events sponsored by the civic organizations. I also assist the Killeen Daily Herald on a stand-by basis.
Anyway, how many of you own an Echo by Amazon? I saw the commercials but had never used or ever heard one.
My daughter brought hers home and we fell in love with it. Guess what ended up on the last-minute Christmas list?
Three Echos; two for Dianne and me and a third one for “Buck” Turk, Dianne’s 86-year-old dad.
He heard it work and began to ask her (Alexa) to play some of his favorite country songs from years gone by.
He would call her name and the songs one after another. Despite some health issues, I’ve not seen my father-in-law smile that much in a long time.
It was a hit! Thank you, Alexa. You made this one of the more memorable holiday gatherings,
On another topic, the outpouring of help for the needy has been more than abundant across Central Texas during this season.
Fire departments, police departments, Civic Organizations, businesses and individuals stepped up to the plate and hit a home run.
You know who you are, and because of donations from the heart and pocketbooks, families and especially children, had food and toys for Christmas. Bless you!
I was able to use my Santa suit several times this year but had to turn a few down because of the HMMM quartet and other singing gigs for which I had commitments.
I’ve never ridden high atop a 10-foot-tall fire truck but it taught me to look for low-lying tree limbs in the dark.
I did get zapped a couple of times but the funniest one of all was when I decided to adjust my hat and hair, which my daughter had attached together.
I looked down just long enough to get bonked again by a tree limb. It caught the hat and hair and ripped them off my head. At least they didn’t fall off the truck.
Recovery time had to be quick because people were waiting up ahead. I knew if I could get the hair and hat apart, I could at least wear the hat.
To my delight, no one up ahead ever knew that I had on that bushy white hair up to that point.
In closing, let me thank those of you who read the Harker Heights Herald on a regular basis and comment on this column.
If you have any story ideas for this paper, contact my editor, Dave Miller, at dmiller@kdhnews.com or me at: bobm038@gmail.com.
Have a successful, healthy and blessed 2019.
