I’m spending more time on the computer the last couple of months because I’ve joined three different free motion/long arm quilting groups.
While I’m reading all the entries of other quilters, I’ve bumped into many blogs. I’m not a huge blog follower. I’m not sure, but I think if the bloggers get a good following, it can create some sort of income. The bloggers I’ve discovered are mostly affiliated with a quilt store or pattern company, or they have their own line of notions or rulers.
So out of curiosity I’ve started following one blogger/quilter. She’s very entertaining and fun to read. Her experiences are true for most quilters and identifying with her is easy. She’s also affiliated with a quilt store but so far she hasn’t really been trying to “sell” something.
If you do a Google search for quilters’ blogs, you’ll have enough information to follow for a long, long time. I have quilt tops waiting to be completed, so have been trying to curtail my computer time to about an hour each morning.
I have a friend who follows several well-known quilters’ blogs. She seems well-acquainted with these quilters and can tell you all about them. Maybe I should find a favorite quilter and see if she has a blog.
My feeling is I could learn much more by watching YouTube videos than reading someone’s blog, but I could be mistaken. When I have more time, I’ll research all those bloggers.
I’ve been following along with the Free Motion Quilting lessons that Angela Walters has started (for free). The first course started in January and covered 12 filler designs, a six-week course. The second course was in March, which consisted of different types of feathers over a five-week period. The third lesson started July 15 on swirls. She has a new part of the lesson each week for five or six weeks. That gives you a week to practice before she moves on to another part of the series.
I haven’t actually done any practice quilting of the first two courses because I have had client’s quilts loaded on my long arm, but I have been following along with practicing in my sketch book.
I know drawing and actual quilting are different, but the key here is called “muscle memory.” Once you master drawing the pattern or feather or swirl on paper, it makes it much easier to transition to your machine and actually quilt it. Since I’m trying to catch up on my client’s quilts so I can start working on the quilt of my own to enter into the Crossroads To Texas Quilt Guild’s Show in early September, spending time on the computer is something I’m trying to avoid. I’ve been working on this top since 1999 and so I want to take my time and do an outstanding job of quilting it. I have what I want to quilt on it engraved in my mind and within a short time I should have it on my long-arm machine to finally prepared to finish it.
Check out some bloggers if you’re looking for inspiration or just want to see what’s happening in the world of quilting.
