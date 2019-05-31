I was deprived as a child.
Perhaps it would be more accurate to say my parents severely limited me as a child. As in, the parental controls on the television set were strongly enforced by — guess who — my parents.
While my friends were watching reruns of the “The Three Stooges,” and cool shows like “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Three’s Company,” my brother and I were allowed to watch only the shows my parents deemed “clean” enough for family entertainment.
It is important to note that this was back when there were only three channels — four if you included PBS — and there was no such thing as HBO or any other paid channel.
What that meant for me was that if I wasn’t watching what my friends were watching, well, I really, truly, wasn’t watching television at all.
However, there were a couple of exceptions. The first exception was “The Carol Burnett Show.” It came on early enough that it didn’t interfere with my bedtime schedule (also strictly enforced), and the show was, indeed, good, clean, family fun. And while Carol Burnett was funny in her own right, and I loved Harvey Korman, it was Tim Conway who I looked forward to seeing each week.
Conway had this way of owning each and every character he played in those short skits. He became the character, and he was wholly committed. So much so, in fact, that much of the fun in watching the show was watching to see if he could get his castmates to crack (with laughter, that is).
Take, for instance, the now-infamous elephant story. Whether you’re familiar with it or not, here’s a little back story: Conway’s character ad-libbed an entire story about a monkey dancing a merengue on Siamese twin circus elephants joined at the trunk, and when one of the elephants sneezed, it made the noise, “Snorkey!”
Apparently, it wasn’t only the audience who couldn’t stop laughing, but his castmates — Burnett and the rest laughed so hard they couldn’t get their lines out, and even when one of them tried, Conway just kept adding to the story, making them laugh harder.
Vicki Lawrence, in character, finally puts a stop to it (which you can see on YouTube, but which never aired), which cracks Conway up himself.
Another infamous skit was the Dentist skit, where Conway plays a dentist who keeps shooting himself up in his various appendages with Novocain, eventually numbing an entire side of his body, as well as his forehead.
Korman, who played the patient, burst out laughing several times, unable to contain it, and it was revealed later that Korman laughed so hard that he actually wet himself.
This skit is considered a genius-level example of physical humor, and I still watch it to give myself a laugh as it, as well as the elephant story, can make me laugh no matter what kind of mood I’m in.
Doris Day movies were also allowed, because, let’s face it, there is no one more wholesome than Doris Day.
Yes, some of her films were filled with sexual innuendo (which at the time I began watching them went over my head), but she always sang, which I loved and repeated ad nauseam, and she was the quintessential “good girl.” She also had a knack for comedic timing, and her facial expressions were priceless.
One of my favorite Doris Day movies is “That Touch of Mink,” which co-starred Cary Grant. He, of course, is interested in sleeping with her, but she wants to save herself for marriage, though she tries — and fails miserably each time; her anxiety produces a rash and a drunken fall from the balcony, an excellent example of her ability to use physical comedy herself.
But my favorite scene is when Grant takes her to a Yankees game, where sweet, polite, well-mannered Day yells at the umpire, and manages to get Yogi Berra, Roger Maris, and Mickey Mantle thrown out of the game.
“Pillow Talk” was one of the movies she starred in alongside Rock Hudson. She shares a telephone line with him, unbeknownst to her, and he tries to bed her by pretending to be someone else.
Once she finds out about his duplicity, she uses her expertise as an interior decorator to exact revenge — by turning his apartment into a hideous den of gaud. I still laugh myself silly over it, especially when the stray cat wanders in, only to shriek in fright and bolt right out again.
What did these two amazing people teach me? That comedy is a powerful thing. That life is sometimes absurd, and you can (and should) laugh at the absurd. And that there is nothing wrong with laughing at yourself.
And if you’re me, and living my life, that leaves a lot of room for laughing. Oh, and laughter really is the best medicine.
Thank you, Tim, and thank you, Doris. And thank you, Mom and Dad, for allowing me to experience and learn from these two remarkable talents.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.