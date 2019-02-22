I learned in the Army that you need to be careful what you volunteer for. To this day I still hesitate and think hard before I volunteer for anything.
I want to make sure I have the time to do what is needed, and I can do it well. To that end, I volunteered to help make the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild’s next raffle quilt.
The raffle quilt chairwomen picked an intricate Judy Niemeyer design and we’re using Christmas fabric.
Judy Niemeyer designs have a specific paper piecing construction method to piece, and the chairwoman insisted all volunteers working on this quilt had paper piecing experience, and better yet, Judy Niemeyer paper piecing experience. Since I had the first qualification, but not the second, I spent several afternoons watching Judy Niemeyer YouTube videos to familiarize myself with her specific technique.
There are five ladies involved with this large quilt. Each of us has a specific area to complete. In my section, I have 16 large diamond shapes to complete. At our first raffle quilt committee meeting, it was determined what fabrics to use and who would be completing what section of the quilt. The chairwoman was a saint and cut out all the pattern pieces for us (from now on I should call her the “the Saint”) and we went home to construct just one of our designated sections.
At the next meeting, we all brought one of our assigned sections to make sure all the fabric colors blended well and had enough contrast from one section to the next. We agreed that we liked what we had done and now I have 15 more diamond sections to complete by our next meeting on March 15.
Needless to say, I’ll be busy constructing my diamonds to meet this deadline. I’m examining my time schedule and wondering how best to tackle the completion of my section of the quilt. One option is to just sit down one morning and do nothing all day but paper piece my diamonds. I’m not sure one day would be sufficient time.
My other option is to designate a portion of each day and work on the diamonds just for that period. I’m wondering how the other ladies working on this quilt will be handling their time. With a Judy Niemeyer paper pieced design, the odds of each diamond not matching up because of the difference each lady brings into her piecing is not a factor.
Other types of raffle quilts where a large number of ladies are all working on the quilt reveals that each lady uses just a slightly different seam allowance.
A one-fourth inch seam allowance, which is the standard measurement for all quilt piecing, is not the same for each lady. The five ladies working on the raffle quilt are using the same thread brand and thickness to make sure when it comes to assembling all the diamonds that make up this quilt, it will come together like a dream.
I have to go. I need to get back to my paper piecing and see how much I can get done before I make a mistake or my body says it’s time to quit.
