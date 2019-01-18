My name is Stephanie, and I am I nerd.
I like science. I purposely cover Science Club and other science events at the Harker Heights library just so I can get a little fix every now and then.
I binge-watch the “Big Bang Theory” (one of the few television shows I do watch), and will mourn its passing, along with 12.6 million other viewers.
I will miss Sheldon and his legendary wit. Heh.
I’m also a big book nerd. I love to read (hence my lack of television watching).
I’m a Jane Austen junkie.
I reread her books every other year because they are just that good.
I think she should have been canonized.
I’m pretty sure that the only reason that she wasn’t nominated for sainthood only because of that book “Emma.”
I’ve watched every version of “Pride and Prejudice” ever made, and am here to tell you that the BBC version with Colin Firth is the absolute best, hands-down, and I’m not just saying that because of that scene with him standing dripping wet fresh out of the giant pond.
I am a not-so-secret “Star Wars” fan-girl. I decided I was going to marry Han Solo when I was 10 (I still live in secret hope — and yes, (spoiler alert) I know he’s dead; we’ll be reunited in the afterlife, I’m sure of it).
I’m convinced Episodes IV-VI remain the best ever made, and Episodes I-III will forever be the worst, which I know will draw criticism but I will defend this with my last breath (the travesty wasn’t Jar Jar Binks’ character in Episode I — it was that they kept bringing him back, over and over again ... and this is just the beginning of my litany of complaints).
I have been to more than one ComicCon, where I’ve been both spectator and “handler,” and have loved every minute of it. (Michael, if you’re reading this, we will go again soon!)
I even met William Shatner once, purely by accident (ironically, I’m not a Trekkie). I pitched a story idea to my editor just so I could cover GeekFest last year. (Note to self: next year, leave room to actually take part in GeekFest.)
I am also shamelessly addicted to Pokémon Go. I personally use the game to help me de-stress and clear my head, sometimes losing myself in the challenges.
For those unfamiliar with the game, it is basically this: Pokémon (short for “pocket monsters”) appear and you catch them.
The game also sets challenges for you, and there are sometimes full-blown quests to conquer.
And once a month, there are Community Days, where for three hours you get to try to catch as many as you can of one particular Pokémon. It’s some good, clean, free fun.
I happened to pitch another story to my editor about Pokémon Community Day simply because I was taking part in it and I thought it would be different from the usual sort of story we run.
He agreed, and called me a nerd. I agreed that I am one. I’m totally un-offended. I wave my nerd flag proudly.
Once my editor gave me the go-ahead to run with the Pokémon story, I called my friend Cyndi, thinking she would be a great person to interview.
She’s great fun, and interesting to boot: she drives a 15-passenger van decorated with Pokémon decals that she drives friends around in on Community Days. She invited me to ride along with other, and I quote, “Pokenerds.”
I’m excited. I’m now officially a Pokenerd.
We drove around trying to catch Totodiles (crocodile-things for the uninitiated), listening to Pokémon music and eating Pokémon cookies.
I met some great people, all of whom were my age, and had some great conversation and learned some cool Poke-tricks. I not only had a blast, I got a great story out of the day, and got to wave my nerd flag nice and high. (Thanks, Cyndi!)
Let’s face it. It’s now OK to be a nerd. In fact, it’s now the age of the nerd.
(Thanks, Sheldon. Bazinga!)
It’s why I can wave my nerd flag proudly.
