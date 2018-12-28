What is a quilt?
It can be all kinds of things. But first, let’s define the technical version of what a quilt is.
A quilt is a top, a middle (usually some sort of batting), and a backing. These three layers are made into a sandwich and secured together; either by quilting the layers together or tying the layers together.
The edge of the quilt should be bound in some method; either by applying a binding or using an over-edge sewing method. That’s the official/technical explanation of what a quilt is.
For a beginner quilter, a quilt could mean something altogether different. To a person considering making their first quilt, this means a huge learning experience and involves a multitude of choices.
Finding a pattern is usually the first step. In many instances, people will find a quilt pattern or picture of a quilt they fall in love with and the only way to obtain that quilt is to learn to make it themselves.
Once the pattern is chosen, finding the fabric for the top comes into play. Unless you find the pattern that comes in a kit with the fabric already supplied for you, finding the fabric and the amounts of fabric needed can turn into a drawn-out ordeal involving several trips to several quilt stores and fabric shops to find just the right fabrics.
For a beginner, it would be best to find a quilt shop that is offering beginner quilting classes or a quilting friend or quilt bee to help in the learning process.
Embarking on their own can, in most cases, lead to incorrect cutting and sewing, and in some cases, a complete discarding of the unusable quilt pieces and disappointment in the whole process. For the beginner, a quilt is opening a whole new world of techniques to learn.
Intermediate quilters have mastered all the facets of quilt making. They can choose almost any pattern with the knowledge that they can piece or applique the design correctly. They know how to use a rotary cutter, sew quarter inch seams allowances, assemble blocks and attach smooth flat boarders.
They can quilt it themselves using a machine (domestic or if they have one, a longarm machine), quilt it by hand (yes, that’s still being done) or send it out to get quilted by someone else. Last of all, they can attach binding that a quilt judge will not find fault with.
The intermediate quilter considers a quilt a process they are competent to work through to a satisfactory conclusion and takes pride in their work.
Advanced quilters are people who have generally become bored with making the average quilt. A quilt to them needs to be a challenge.
Challenges could mean a very difficult top to piece (a Judy Neimeyer quilt design for instance) or perhaps a Baltimore Album quilt with thousands of tiny pieces to applique. Their process in making a quilt is to see how to master something very difficult.
They could spend months to years to assemble the fabric for the quilt. Using a difficult technique to assemble the quilt might be their objective.
Some advanced quilters climb out of the box completely and learn to dye their own fabrics.
They learn to use different paints and make other forms of embellishment for their quilts.
Most advanced quilters don’t like to use commercial patters at all.
They want to come up with their own patterns and designs and spend hours on intricate quilting of their quilts.
Many of these designs are what we classify as “art quilts.”
To advanced quilters, a quilt is a challenge for their design and quilting abilities.
A quilt can mean different things depending upon the quilter’s abilities.
It can be a learning experience, a satisfying project, or a difficult challenge.
What does a quilt mean to you?
