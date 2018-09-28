The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild’s quilt show was a big hit. I hope everyone interested in quilts and quilting attended. The next show will take place Aug. 7-8, 2020, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. That gives you two years to make a quilt to enter.
Speaking of entering quilts, I was a little amused with the comments I received on my judged entry this year. Judges — you’ve got to love them.
Depending on how many quilts they need to judge at a show, the average time they spend with your quilt is about five to eight minutes. That’s not a long time to assess the quilt that you spent hours making.
They don’t know about the blood, sweat and maybe tears that went into your entry. Their comments need to be taken with a grain of salt. They usually try to say something to praise the quilt, and then pick some aspect of the quilt that could use improvement.
The latter comments are the ones most people get heartburn over. These comments are not meant to criticize your quilt. They are meant to encourage you to spend more time on that area on your future quilts and improve them.
The quilt I entered this year was started in 1999. It was a Bee group project, and the majority of our Bee members made the same quilt using fabrics from their stash. They were all lovely.
This was a Quilt In A Day pattern designed by Eleanor Burns. After you completed your blocks, you could set them with sashes between the on-point blocks or connect the flower blocks with plain blocks the same size. I chose the plain blocks setting.
During the 19 years it took me to hand applique and embroider the flowers, leaves and butterflies, I took this quilt project with me to Colorado on vacation, to Florida when my sister had her heart transplant, to Chicago when my mother was undergoing cancer treatments, and I finally got the borders on it during a quilt retreat in Mount Calm, Texas.
When I made up my mind I was going to get it quilted for this year’s quilt show, I had to set aside my clients’ tops waiting to get quilted to work on mine. I finished quilting it and applied the binding the day before turn in.
I promised my mother I’d finish two quilts she started for her grandchildren. One quilt top is finished and all I have to do is quilt it, for her granddaughter. Mom hand embroidered flower blocks. We purchased fabric for the sashes, borders and backing, and I completed the top at a retreat.
The other quilt is for her grandson and I’m piecing the top right now. Mom was a beginner quilter and I am using the fabrics she purchased, but I changed the pattern from the one she chose to a red, white and blue Hunter Star. I know she’s looking down from heaven and agreeing with my choice. Hopefully, I can complete these quilts before the grandchildren get married. The twins turned 30 last week, so I might be running out of time. If I still have these projects two years down the road, I plan to enter them in the next quilt show.
