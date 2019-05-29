I attended our annual quilt retreat the first weekend of May. This year marked the 13th year for this event for us. I’ve attended 12 of these retreats. Had to miss one because of a funeral out of state.
The retreat is held at The Compass Centre in Mount Calm, Texas. It’s far enough so that you aren’t bothered by friends and family to come home, but close enough to get home quickly if you need to. The Centre is out in the middle of nowhere in a quiet setting.
Through the years the landscaping has bloomed from bare construction dirt into a wonderful place to wander around the gardens or just sit in the old timey rocking chairs on the porches and ponder. The Centre also comes with its own animal mascots; two dogs and various cats are always there to keep you company if you go outside.
Retreaters have changed through the years. Some of us have attended all or most of the retreats. Some are newcomers. It’s common for a mother or grandmother who has attended in the past bring her daughter and/or granddaughter to immerse them into the quilting world and expand their experience.
We have sisters who attend together and friends who travel long distances to spend time quilting and connecting with friends. A retreater does not have to be a member of our quilt guild to attend. This year we had 20 ladies come to the retreat.
I always pack numerous projects to work on during the retreat. Arriving there on a Thursday afternoon and leaving on Sunday afternoon leaves plenty of time to get several projects completed, depending how far along the project is before you get there.
This year my goal was to completely piece a red, white and blue scrap quilt in the Hunter’s Star pattern. Throughout the past year, I cut out my fabric using my AccuQuilt machine and pieced six-inch blocks to make this king-size quilt.
I did all this cutting and sewing at my Tuesday Afternoon Strippers quilt bee time.
I arrived at the Centre with 288 six-inch blocks to arrange on the layout wall and begin to piece them together. It took four six-inch blocks to sew into a 12-inch block in order to get the star to appear in the center.
The top was configured by placing eight 12-inch blocks across and eight blocks down. I completed the top by adding a red, white and blue wide border, which resulted in a quilt top that measured 108” by 108”. It took me the whole time at the retreat to accomplish this goal.
The best part of the retreat is seeing all the other projects the ladies are working on. A fledgling quilt will appear on the layout wall and we can watch it grow into a completed top during the four-day period.
Getting help with a design is no problem at the retreat. You will get help if you ask for it or not.
My vision of just a wide blue border for my Hunter’s Star quilt was quickly dismissed by the group, which resulted in a much more stunning outcome for my quilt. Yes, it was more work, but the result was worth it.
If you’ve never considered attending a retreat, you might be surprised how much you would enjoy one.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
Log In
