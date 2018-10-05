Seeing that my hometown of Throckmorton, has homecoming activities only every two years, I have to stop and figure out how long it’s been since graduation day in 1970.
The next homecoming is scheduled Nov. 2-4 and I’m sure I will stand corrected, but I believe this is No. 48. I’m planning to attend the gala this year in my little town of 900.
I must admit the Alumni Association pulls out the stops each year in planning a fun experience for all ages.
Lodging is mighty slim in town, so I contact a friend of mine who has a little two-bedroom house with all the amenities that’s located on the backside of his personal property. The little nook is booked up this year, so I had to go elsewhere for sleeping quarters. The nicer hotels are in Abilene and Eastland but are too far away from the homecoming action.
My search landed me at the Regency Inn in Breckenridge, population 5,780 in the 2010 Census, which is only about 24 miles from Throckmorton and is conveniently located on my route to and from on State Highway 183.
The rate for a two-night stay is $119. I don’t believe the Inn serves breakfast, so there goes that huge waffle you get at the fancy hotels. There is, however, a good restaurant in town unless it’s gone out of business since the last time I passed through about eight years ago. As a new grandfather, there will be a plethora of opportunities to boast about our new grandson, Nathan Thomas Massey, at homecoming.
In talking with my friend about lodging, he told me there seemed to be a crisis brewing in that there would be no football game at the homecoming. What’s a homecoming without a football game besides a lost opportunity to talk about your new grandson born just two weeks ago and other minor details. In a recent letter from the Alumni Association, I learned there would be a football game!
The activities for Saturday morning begin with a parade and another chance to show off photos of the new grandson. A barbecue lunch will be served at noon, followed by the Ex-Students Association Business Meeting. The business meeting, held in the high school auditorium, features the singing of the school song, introductions of the Alumnus of the Year and the Homecoming Queen. Not to be forgotten are former teachers, the person who traveled the greatest distance for homecoming and the oldest person in the crowd.
Of the 23 donning caps and gowns in our graduation photo, four have already passed leaving six guys and 13 gals. We only had three of our class turn out for the last homecoming.
After the business meeting, classes divide up and meet in various homes around town for fun times walking down memory lane. The day ends with a dance at the County Show Barn with music provided by a “live” band.
Will I make the trip again to homecoming two years from now? A lot can happen in that amount of time, but I’ll have stored up some memories that I had forgotten by attending the one from 2018.
