I realize that two weeks ago, I was feeling a bit Grinchy. However, there is a big difference between FEELING like a Grinch and actually BEING a Grinch.
Now, before I go any further, I will say that I was going to write about the madness that ensues when shopping on Black Friday, and how I couldn’t think of single deal that could induce me to get out there and join the masses.
That was before I ran across an article in the Huffington Post about a rash of Twitter posts on the subject of the holiday classic, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” In point of fact, it wasn’t so much an article as it was a selection of some of the more scathing tweets about the political incorrectness of the 1964 Christmas special.
For those few readers who are not familiar with “Rudolph,” here is a summary: Baby Rudolph is born with a red, glowing nose that his father hides so Rudolph will fit in with the others.
Cut to adolescent Rudolph, whose secret is discovered while playing reindeer games, and heavy mocking ensues. Rudolph runs away and meets Hermey the Elf, who has run away from the workshop because he has been mocked for wanting to be a dentist instead of a toymaker.
They meet with Yukon Cornelius, run from the Abominable Snowman (known as the “Bumble”), and meet unwanted toys on the Island of Misfit Toys.
Cut to adult Rudolph, who has to rescue parents and love interest from the Bumble but gets bonked on the head by a big icicle. Thankfully, Cornelius and Hermey have caught up to him and rescue them all by (and plot points differ here based on which version people have seen) A) Hermey pulling out all the Bumble’s teeth and the Bumble falling over a cliff, or B) Hermey pulling out a bad tooth that has been causing the Bumble to be super-grouchy.
Later, Santa admits he and everyone else have been wrong and Rudolph and all misfits do have a place, Rudolph leads the sleigh, Hermey opens a dental practice, and Christmas cheer is restored in Christmastown.
What’s not to love about this timeless classic? The music alone is worth watching it for. The themes are things that everyone can relate to, such as how it feels to not fit in, but brings home a powerful message about how everyone has skills and everyone has their own special place in the world. We do fit somewhere.
After all, even Santa admits fault, and shows young viewers how he rectifies his mistake, forever immortalizing Rudolf in song.
The Twitter-ers (twits?) of the article, however, have chosen now, 54 years later, to pick at “Rudolph,” and look at tiny parts instead of its whole.
Here are some of the accusations they have leveled at my beloved show: Bullying (this is the least of the offenses), skinny-shaming (yep, Santa is skinny), dentist-shaming, abusive deer, elf-slavery, and bird murder (this when an elf unloads a misfit toy, a swimming bird, from the sleigh, apparently overlooking the fact that it is, in fact, a toy and is happy that it’s going to a loving home).
I can’t make this stuff up, folks.
One upset twitter-pater demanded to know why the doll belonged on the Island of Misfit Toys to begin with. I had always assumed it was because she was missing her nose and was obviously disfigured. It turns out that Arthur Rankin Jr., one of the producers, said in an interview that she suffers from psychological issues caused by her original owner’s rejection of her. (I say it’s also probably because of that nasal disfigurement.)
Side note: Not one person mentioned the cruelty of pulling out Bumble’s teeth, sans anesthetic under field conditions. Bullying gets pages of comments, terrorism of wildlife gets nary a word, full tooth extraction also nothing.
I only found a few voices of reason buried within the hundreds of threads of comments. It seems there were a lot more people who thought that, 54 years after the fact, it’s perfectly acceptable to suck the fun out of “Rudolph.”
However, “Rudolph” is a tradition not only for children, but also for adults who grew up with the stop-motion animated classic, and who still trot it out at this time every year, or eagerly await its broadcast on television, because of the feelings and memories it evokes. It’s become more than a tradition, it’s become a whole THING.
And for the readers who think the Christmas fun-suckers haven’t touched them because “Rudolph” just doesn’t do it for them, consider this: One tweetyactually said this year it’s Rudolph, but next year it will be Charlie Brown.If that’s true, then it will mess with everybody’s thing (right, Billy?).
Some Christmas traditions, like Rudolph, just shouldn’t be messed with. Some things, like Rudolph, are sacred.
