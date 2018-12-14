This time of the year is always busy. We have work deadlines to meet before the new year, we have gifts to purchase and wrap, as well as menus to prepare and groceries to purchase.
Every year I try to prepare beforehand and yet, every year, it seems I am still preparing halfway through the month.
With the fast pace of this beautiful season, I can end up focusing on the tasks, leaving less time and energy for my spouse.
Since Christmas is ultimately about love, neglecting my husband doesn’t fall in order.
Last night my husband and I decided on an impromptu date night of Christmas shopping. While we only had a couple of hours alone, this was exactly what we needed to refresh our marriage.
In fact, so much so, that I began thinking of other ways we can refresh our quality time during such a lovely and fast-paced season. Some of these you may already do and some may be new (like they are for us).
Plan the Christmas dinner menu together and then shop for the food together. When it’s time to prepare the meal, make the dinner together.
Wrap the presents together with Christmas music playing.
Decorate gingerbread houses together and have a gingerbread house competition. Post on Facebook for votes. The winner receives a gift card to use for someone else.
Buy eggnog and vanilla ice-cream. Put it in the blender and make eggnog shakes. Top them with whipped cream and nutmeg (or sprinkles). This is the perfect time to watch your favorite Christmas movie.
Visit a local nursing home and spend some time chatting with the elderly. Many don’t have any visitors so your company will be welcomed.
After putting the kids to bed, talk about your goals for next year with only the Christmas lights on.
If you have a fireplace, build a fire. You may also find it helpful to write them down so you can remember them.
Bake Christmas treats together and deliver them to your neighbors. You don’t have to be fancy. You can buy 18 Christmas paper plates at the dollar store.
Simply cover with foil or cellophane. Baking two or three different kinds keeps the cost (and time) down.
Plan a New Year’s Eve party for your friends and family. Decide on the menu, any games, and the invite list together.
Sneak away for a couple of hours and go to dinner or even coffee. If you still have Christmas shopping, shop together.
Perhaps you know of a struggling family. Invite them for Christmas dinner or adopt them. Find out what they need, and as a couple, Christmas shop for them.
If you don’t have the finances, consider asking for help on social media and assigning different people with a gift or food.
Drive around and look at Christmas lights while sipping hot cocoa. Make a note of your favorites and send them a “thank you for decorating” card.
Because of the additional stress that busyness can bring, carving out time to reconnect is vital.
The point is not what you do, it is being intentional about doing something with your spouse.
Until next time, Merry Christmas — and be intentional.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
