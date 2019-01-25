Just about any conversation among a group of quilters will contain the acronym UFO. UFO stands for UnFinished Objects, or more specifically a quilt project that has been started but not finished.
UFOs are the source of anguish for quilters, so we try to call them something else, such as Unique Fabric Opportunities, which sounds much better. We always laugh at a new quilter who says, “I’m only going to work on one project at a time, and when I finish it then I’ll start a new one.”
An experienced quilter will nod her head and smile and say, “Good luck with that.”
So here we are in January. The month of resolutions. The month quilters take an oath to finish up their UFOs. And as with all resolutions, we start off with a bang and by March we’ve found a new quilt, wall hanging, quilted garment, table runner, etc. that we want to make and the UFOs are left in the dust. Some quilters will stick to their quest to finish all their UFOs. At the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild meeting this month, the program regarding UFOs discussed different ways to deal with them.
It was suggested that we only keep UFOs that we REALLY want to finish. If you’re not in love with that project from 1994, perhaps you can pass it on to someone who would love it and finish it. Other solutions could be to donate it to a charity, or if it’s really old and out of date just throw it away.
But throwing away anything quilt related does not sit well with quilters. If some UFOs aren’t too far into the piecing stage, put the remaining fabric in your stash, put the pattern on the shelf and do away with the project altogether.
Any orphan blocks from the project could be made into baby quilts or lap quilts for veterans. Sometimes the project is just too old and outdated like my Carolina Lily from a class I took in the 1980s. I finally just threw it away, knowing I was never going to finish it and the colors where so outdated nobody else would want it either.
I think it was two years ago, one of the people I friend on Facebook was on a quest to finish her UFOs. On Jan. 1 she posted a picture of some mug rugs she finished that day and said “#1 and #2 UFOs finished.
As the days went by she would post pictures of her progress, numbering each UFO as she finished them. I think the last UFO she finished was numbered around #16. She organized her UFOs and started with the small projects first because they were easier to finish, and worked her way up to the larger quilts.
Once a quilter finishes a project, she experiences a great sense of accomplishment. Hopefully that good feeling carries her to the next project to finish.
I haven’t developed a list of my UFOs. The list would be too daunting. But I know in the very near future I need to quilt the wedding quilt top my mother started and I finished because the granddaughter who it was made for might be engaged by this summer. I will finish that UFO for sure. As for the rest of them, I’ll do my best to finish as many as I can.
