When Hobby Lobby puts Christmas items out in July, I am generally understanding. After all, there are a lot of crafty people (I mean this in the literal sense) who begin making their gifts during this time so these hand-made gifts will be completed on time, and who need a place to buy those holiday-themed supplies.
When Walmart, on the other hand, and other stores put Christmas items out in July, I get Grinchy. I do not need to buy a tree in July. I do not need to purchase ornaments for a tree, or lights for my house, in July. I do not need to get a stocking to hang by my chimney with care in July.
And as July turns into August, then to September and October, the aisles, and the Christmas-y merchandise expand.
Please, let me get through Labor Day, and Halloween, first. Otherwise, I get Grinchy.
This year, the problem got worse when I noticed neighbors had put Christmas lights up the day after Halloween. No joke, folks. November first, Christmas lights, twinkling away. Daylight saving time hadn’t even ended yet.
I got really Grinchy.
The problem is manifold. First, as stated above, I see no need personally to begin the Christmas season before I’ve even taken my burgers off the barbecue for Independence Day.
While I like the Christmas season, I’m not so eager for it to begin that I feel a need to set up the tree before the kids are off to school, or hang lights off the eaves of the house before autumn has a chance to roll in.
I have no need to stock up early on tinsel, nor do I need to begin writing my family Christmas cards before the Halloween candy has even hit the shelves.
These things make me Grinchy.
My second problem with early Christmas is this: I enjoy the ritual of setting up for the Christmas season. After Halloween comes Thanksgiving. Everyone knows this. And Thanksgiving has its own ritual to observe.
The Thanksgiving ritual is some variant of this: Cook (or bring in, or go out to eat) a huge meal that usually features a turkey (or ham or some other large meat), several side dishes, bread and pies; eat until well and truly sated; switch on football game; watch football game while dozing off and on from turkey/meat coma; get up and pick at leftovers for rest of day/into evening; pack up leftovers, to be eaten over next several days, some of which will be turned into other dishes (turkey sandwiches, turkey casserole, turkey a la king, soup).
The next day or two after Thanksgiving is when the official setting-up-for-the -Christmas-season ritual begins. This is when the tree is bought (or in my case, dragged out and set up) and decorated, lights put up, and house decorated.
Deviation from this makes me Grinchy.
The biggest problem I had this year, when I saw Christmas lights going up so very early, was this: Whether we’re conscious of it or not, Christmas lights also signify that it’s time to take stock of our gifts, to make sure we finish our shopping for the people on our lists.
When the lights went up right after Halloween, my brain woke up and said, “Stephanie! We need to take stock! We need to shop! Do it! Now!”
I’ve not shopped for anyone yet. I have anxiety on good days. Now I just panic. And it’s not even Thanksgiving. The holidays are stressful enough without all this added pressure.
I’m feeling super-Grinchy.
Let me get to Thanksgiving. Let me carve my turkey, maybe make a turkey sandwich or two.
Let me follow my little rituals and enjoy watching people put their decorations and lights up after Thanksgiving while I do a little shopping.
Let me get my panic back to nice, normal, manageable anxiety levels while I hang MIKi’s and Mr. Kitty Mc-Cutie Pants’ stockings by the chimney with care.
Then I can stop feeling so Grinchy and finally look forward to the Christmas season like a normal human.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.