One of best things to do when the temperature starts to drop is to stay inside, curl up under a blanket, sip some hot chocolate and read a good book. Luckily, that last part is easily accomplished with a little help from the Copperas Cove Public Library, which is always putting new and interesting books on the shelves for anyone looking for something to read.
Of course, readers may need one hand to hold the blanket and another to hold the hot chocolate, so the library also has plenty of audio books available to choose from. For starters, readers can check out “The Mothers” by Brit Bennett. Set within an African-American community in Southern California, the novel follows Nadia Turner, a teenager struggling with her mother’s recent suicide,.The choices she makes during that summer will follow and shape her entire life.
For those readers looking for more of a rush, the library also has “Ambush” by James Patterson. In this crime thriller, an anonymous tip sends several police officers into an ambush in Upper Manhattan. In the ensuing firefight, an officer is killed, but — much to the ambushers’ despair — he is not the one they were hoping for.
These books and more are available at the Copperas Cove Public Library. Even if a resident doesn’t have a particular book in mind, it may be worth it to stop by just to see the newly remodeled building.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
