The final week of September is approaching, and that means end-of-the-month events are being planned at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
This week there is something for people of all ages to participate in almost every day.
Every Tuesday, the library hosts Toddler Time at 10 a.m. The reading event is for children ages 1 to 3. The library also hosts Story Time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for children ages 3 to 5.
The theme of Toddler Time and Story Time this week will be cats and dogs.
Also on Tuesday, the Double C Square Dance group hosts lessons at the library at 6 p.m. The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month. The next square dance is Sept. 28.
The library will offer activities Wednesday for home-schooled students. Children will be playing with STEM toys and crafts. The activities start at 1 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, the library offers Read to Bruno, which is designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog.
Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who brings him in for the sessions. He will be at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Scribes Guild will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The group will discuss writing styles during medieval times and give lessons and instruction on how to write in the style of the period.
To find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
