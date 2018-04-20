National Library Week may officially be over, but there is always something fun and exciting happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
This week, there are plenty of events for people of all ages.
For starters, the library will host Gaming Day at 10 a.m. Saturday. The monthly event allows gamers of all types to meet at the library and engage in a variety of play, from video games and card games to board games and pen-and-paper games.
Every Tuesday the library hosts Toddler Time at 10 a.m. The reading event is for children ages 1 to 3. The library also hosts Story Time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for children ages 3 to 5.
The theme of Toddler Time and Story Time this week will be birthdays.
E-book help, from 2 to 3 p.m., is also on Tuesdays. The service is designed to help readers new to using digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
The Double C Square Dance group holds lessons at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
The next dance will be happening from 7 to 10 p.m. April 27.
The library will be offering activities Wednesday for students who are home-schooled. The activities start at 1 p.m.
The Scribes Guild of the Society for Creative Anachronism will host a class Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. The group will be discussing writing styles during medieval times and giving lessons and instruction on how to write in the style of the period.
The Central Texas Writer’s Society will be meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Members of the group will share the different pieces of literature they are currently working on and will give and receive feedback from their peers.
To find out more about what is available at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.