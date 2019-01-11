The Copperas Cove Public Library has kicked off the new year with a plethora of events and new books, so the library’s calendar is chock-full of things to do.
This week’s events will kick off with a flurry of motion, as the Double C Square Dance group will host their first dance of the year at 7 p.m. today.
The group also offers dance lessons from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday this month as well as hosts dances on multiple Fridays. The public is invited to attend as long as they know the basic square dance steps.
The library will host Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The reading event is for children ages 1 to 3. The library also hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays for children ages 3 to 5. The theme of both reading events is penguins and polar bears.
E-book help is from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The service is designed to help readers new to using digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
On Wednesday the Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer.
On Thursday, teenagers are invited to the monthly Teen Reading Group, which gives the library a chance to show off some of the new teen novels it has acquired in the past month. The group meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
To find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
