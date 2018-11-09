In honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, the Copperas Cove Public Library will be closed for observance Monday.
However, there are still plenty of books to pick up at the library today and Saturday so residents have something to read Monday.
Also, there will be plenty of events being held during the rest of the week.
For starters this week, the library will host Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The reading event is for children ages 1 to 3.
The library also hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays for children ages 3 to 5.
The theme of Toddler Time and Story Time this week will be Autumn for Toddler Time and Thanksgiving and turkeys for Story Time.
Also on Tuesday, the Double C Square Dance group hosts lessons at the library at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, teenagers are invited to the monthly Teen Reading Group, which gives the library a chance to show off some of the new teen novels it has acquired in the past month. The group meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
There are also plenty of new books available on the shelves for readers to pick up.
Some of the new books include:
- “Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House,” by April Ryan.
- “Calypso,” by David Sedaris.
To find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
