Despite the recent heat wave last week, it is still February in Texas, which means average temperatures are fairly cold.
As everyone knows, cold weather makes for a perfect excuse to stay indoors with either a good movie or a good book rather than attempting to brave the outside world.
The Copperas Cove Public Library has a veritable cornucopia of both lining the shelves, just waiting to be taken home.
One of the newest movies to be available at the library is “Get Out” directed by Jordan Peele. “Get Out,” a horror film from 2017, tells the story of a mixed-race couple who heads home for the holidays so the girl can introduce her new boyfriend to her family. The parents seem friendly at first, but after making some unusual and disconcerting comments about African-Americans, the young man quickly realizes something is not right in the quaint home. Soon, the movie turns into a fight for survival as the young man attempts to escape.
Other movies at the library are fun for children of all ages, such as the Disney movie “The Road to El Dorado.” Like most Disney movies the plot — two men from Spain stow away on a boat in hopes of discovering the fabled city of gold — is geared toward little kids, but there are plenty of jokes in this 2002 animated film that will get adults laughing.
As far as books go, one new novel acquired by the library is “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny. In this novel, Armand Gamache is invited to an abandoned farmhouse by a mysterious note. It is revealed that a complete stranger has named Gamache the executor of her will. Not sure what to do, and confused by the nature of some of the requests, the mystery takes a menacing turn when a body is discovered on the property.
For more information about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.