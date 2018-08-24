The 2018-2019 school year is officially underway, which means children are starting to wind down from the fun of the summer. No more water parks, no more vacations and no more adventures, at least not right away.
Luckily, the Copperas Cove Public Library still has a ton of events available for people to partake in each week, so there is always some local fun to be had.
For starters, the Double C Square Dance group is hosting a dance from 6 to 10 p.m. today. The group will offer dance lessons every Tuesday this month as well as hosting dances on multiple Fridays, and the public is invited to attend as long as they know the basic square dancing steps.
On Saturday, the library will be hosting its monthly gaming day. The monthly event allows gamers of all types to meet at the library and engage in a variety of play, from video games and card games to board games and pen-and-paper games. The event will begin at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, the library will hosti the Double C Square Dance dancing lessons, which the group puts on every week to help participants prepare for the bi-weekly dances on Fridays.
On Wednesday, the library offers Read to Bruno, which is designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog. Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who brings him in for the sessions. He will be at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
To find out more about what is available at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
