It is officially November in Texas, which means the weather is finally starting to feel like October.
As temperatures continue to drop, residents are starting to look for more indoor activities, and the Copperas Cove Public Library always has something going on for someone.
For starters this week, the library will be hosting Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The reading event is for children ages 1 to 3. The library also hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays for children ages 3 to 5.
The theme of Toddler Time and Story Time this week will be night animals.
Also on Tuesday, the Double C Square Dance group hosts lessons at the library at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, the Makers Club will meet at the library to discuss upcoming projects and plans.
The group will be meeting from 6 to 7 p.m.
For people who may prefer to just settle into a comfortable chair with a good book, the library also several new reading options available.
Some of the new books include:
- “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” by Jordan B. Peterson.
- “The Silence of the Girls,” by Pat Barker.
- A Heart in a Body in the World,” by Deb Caletti.
To find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
