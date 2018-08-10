Many children this weekend will be bidding fond farewells to the adventures of summer as multiple schools start classes next week.
Luckily, even though summer fun has to come to an end, the Copperas Cove Public Library still have plenty of activities for adults and children.
One of the first events coming up this week is the square dance at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Double C Square Dance group will hold a dance every Tuesday this month as well as multiple Fridays, and the public is invited to attend as long as they know the basic square dancing steps. The dances run from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Wednesday the Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Paris Secret” by Karen Swan. The novel is the story of a family with a mysterious past, an abandoned apartment and one woman’s quest to discover the truth.
Also on Wednesday the library is hosting Read to Bruno, which is designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog.
Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who has offered to bring him in for the sessions. He will be at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Gaming Day will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at the library. The monthly event allows gamers of all types to meet at the library and engage in a variety of play, from video games and card games to board games and pen-and-paper games.
For more information about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
