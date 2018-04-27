Spring is well underway and that means temperatures in Texas are heating up.
As the weather gets warmer, residents may decide it’s better to stay inside where it is cool.
One thing that is always fun to do indoors is read a good book and the Copperas Cove Public Library has plenty of new options for avid readers.
Staff and volunteers at the library continue to put new books on the shelves every week and there is always a little something for everyone.
For Texas history buffs, one new novel on display is “The Last Sheriff in Texas: A True Tale of Violence and the Vote,” by James P. McCollom.
The novel is a depiction of the political tensions, ethnic rivalries, influence of the oil industry and cultural conflicts in a small Texas town when a sheriff, Vail Ennis, who used excessive violence during arrests, is opposed in the 1952 local election by his former friend, Johnny Barnhart.
For readers who prefer fiction over fact, the library has added “Need to Know,” a novel by first-time author Karen Cleveland.
The story is about a dedicated CIA counterintelligence analyst who is assigned to uncover the leaders of Russian sleeper cells in the United States.
As her investigation progresses, it begins to pick at the seams holding her life together, forcing her to question everything she thought she knew: from the people she works for to the man she married.
One more book of note at the library is “Project Semicolon,” by Amy Bleuel.
The book is a type of self-help guide for people who may be feeling down and depressed and struggling with life. Project Semicolon is a suicide-awareness and storytelling organization.
The book collects nonfiction essays about the experiences of survivors of mental illness, coupled with personal photos of the tattoos that symbolize their commitment to staying alive.
To find out more about books and activities available at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
